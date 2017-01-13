Israeli embassy official resigns amid scandal

An Israeli embassy official who was caught on camera talking about "taking down" British MPs who are critical of the State of Israel has resigned from the Israeli Ministry for Strategic Affairs, the Middle East Eye news site reported.

Shai Masot, who serves as a senior political officer at the Israeli embassy in London, was recorded by an undercover reporter from the Al Jazeera network as he was speaking about a number of British MPs, including British Foreign Office Minister Sir Alan Duncan.

Israel’s Ambassador to Britain, Mark Regev, apologized following the incident. Britain decided not to pursue any diplomatic action against the Israeli embassy. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson explained the decision by saying: “The Israeli ambassador made a very full apology for what had taken place and the diplomat in question seems no longer to be a functionary of the embassy in London – so whatever he may exactly have been doing here his cover may well be said to have been and well truly blown – so the matter can be considered closed.”

Embassy officials said that Shai Masot would have no further contact with the Ministry for Strategic Affairs in Israel.

“We consider that this scandal is now done and behind us,” a spokesperson for the foreign ministry told Middle East Eye.