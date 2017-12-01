Bill to deport families of terrorists advances

Legislation which would allow gov't to expel relatives of terrorists to be voted on by ministers.

A bill which would pave the way for the expulsion of relatives of terrorists who support or aid attacks on Israelis by their family members is expected to be presented to the Ministerial Committee on Legislation at its next meeting on Sunday.

The “Terrorist Family Expulsion Law” would, if passed, allow the Defense and Interior Ministers to advance the expulsion of individuals who acted as accomplices in terror attacks, including family members of terrorists who were aware of their relative’s intentions or otherwise supported their attacks.

Individuals expelled under the law could be transferred out Jerusalem or Judea and Samaria to either the Gaza Strip or outside of Israel entirely. The law would also permit them to be barred from returning to Israel in the future.

The bill was drafted by coalition chairman David Bitan (Likud) in conjunction with Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud). The proposed law has the backing of Security and Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Avi Dichter (Likud) and Yaakov Peri (Yesh Atid), among others.

The intention of the bill, said Bitan, is to pressure relatives of terrorists to intervene and prevent attacks before they happen.

“This is another tool which will allow us to pressure families of lone-wolf terrorists to report [their relative’s] intentions to carry out a terror attack. In many cases, families of terrorists give support and even aid the attacker, and we must give authorities more tools to combat terror.”