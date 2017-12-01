Soldier critically wounded in attack regains consciousness

Soldier badly wounded in ramming attack Sunday wakes up, is able to breath on her own. Other wounded soldiers recovering.

There has been a significant improvement in the condition of a female soldier who was critically wounded in a terrorist attack in Jerusalem this past Sunday.

Shaarei Tzedek Medical Center reported that the soldier was awake and breathing on her own, though she remains in serious condition and will require additional treatments.

Four of the fifteen soldiers who were wounded in Sunday's attack, in which four soldiers were killed, were hospitalized at Hadassa Medical Center. All four soldiers are now fully conscious and able to communicate with the medical staff. Two are reported to be in moderate condition while the other two are reported to be in fair condition.

Lieutenant Yael Yekutiel (20) of Givatayim, Cadet Shir Hajaj (22) of Maaleh Adumim, Cadet Shira Tzur (20) from Haifa, and Cadet Erez Orbach (20) from Alon Shvut, were murdered Sunday afternoon when a terrorist deliberately drove a truck into a group of soldiers and then backed up to run over them again. The terrorist was killed at the scene.

Tour guide Ethan Rund, who was injured in the attack, recalled the incident. "I saw a truck heading for us at very high speed. It knocked me down and I rolled over several times on the grass. [At first] I thought it was an accident."

"I started to realize what was happening when the truck went into reverse [in order to drive forward again and hit more people]. I realized it was not an accident. I checked that I still had my gun on me and began to shoot [at the driver]."