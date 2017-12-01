How should white coat investors manage their money?

Why are some professionals experts in their own field but novices in personal finance?

Many people believe that the typical white coat investor, i.e. a doctor, surgeon, or dentist, must be wealthy due to the relatively high salary medical professionals earn.

Dr. Jim Dahle, author of The White Coat Investor: A Doctors Guide to Personal Finance, explains why this is not always the case. Many professionals are not financially astute, and they have no idea how to manage their money or prepare for retirement.

Dr. Dahle discusses how to manage the financial jump from living on a low-income to becoming a high-salaried professional.

If you live a long life, will you run out of money? Many retirees biggest worry is that they will outlive their savings. Douglas Goldstein, CFP, director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., shares tactics for preparing financially for a long life, so that you will always be able to pay your bills .





Loading....





Click here to download the podcast