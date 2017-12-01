'Irresponsible to judge soldiers actions based on video'

IDF Col. says soldiers acted 'excellently' during terror attack Sunday, spread out so as not to shoot each other by mistake.

Col. Yaniv Elalouf, the commander of IDF Bae 1, rejected allegations that the cadets at the scene of the terrorist ramming attack in Jerusalem this past Sunday ran away rather than engage the terrorist.

Four soldiers were killed and 15 were wounded when a terrorist ran them over with a truck.

Col. Elalouf said that the cadets "responded excellently [when they came] under attack."

"Their performance was excellent, both that of the cadets and of the staff. These irresponsible fools on Twitter who were not in that situation cannot judge [them], and certainly not based on the video." he said.

According to a report on Channel 2, Col. Elalouf said that "Those who analyzed the event from afar without knowing what happened and what is happening — and claims that there was an 'Azariya effect,' are irresponsible."

He said that the cadets who seemed to run away in the video footage were taking cover as per their orders, "so that they would would not shoot each other" accidentally.

"This video does not reflect what happened there," he declared. "More than five cadets and officers opened fire...Some didn't fire so as not to hurt their comrades. From beginning to end the event lasted just 30 seconds."

An autopsy revealed that the terrorist was killed by bullets fired from the M-16 assault rifles the soldiers carried.

Video of the terror attack