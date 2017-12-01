'Media should stop harassing Netanyahu'

MK Sharren Haskel (Likud) criticized the media's handling of the investigations against rime Minister Netanyahu and the Noni Mozes affair.

"We see how they taunt Netanyahu. Every time they invent new things we see that there is nothing there. It interferes with the functioning of the Government and they should stop it.' she told Arutz Sheva.

According to Haskel, journalists have been reporting for two weeks on an investigation which they have little information on. "They are not police investigators and most journalists are not investigators or attorneys. You hear commentators on the right and left discussing what it was like if it was like that, but they do not have the basic information."

"Any involvement of the media is irrational," she said. "[They should] wait and see what actually happens, instead of inventing things that inflame the situation and create a toxic atmosphere. Even the public is tired of all the exaggerations and [posturing]. It is time for a return of the journalistic integrity there once was."

She said that many journalists have already decided that Netanyahu is guilty. "They are reporting things which are simply not true. They are trigger-happy, especially when it comes to reporting a bad report about Netanyahu. Many people have undergone the process of interrogation and execution in the press. It is devastating for any citizen, including the Prime Minister. The Attorney General decided to investigate, and it is important [that the matter] be investigated further. But to hear all of the television stations calling the Prime Minister corrupt? Who are you - police investigators? And are you already carrying out the sentence [against Netanyahu?]"

She accused the opposition of taking advantage of the investigation in ways that are not democratic. "[The opposition] has stated that it wants to drop the Prime Minister and the Likud through a war of attrition...The opposition has forsaken the democratic process and are trying to topple the prime minister and the Likud government in ways that are not legitimate."