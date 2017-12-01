Police: Salah to trial for incitement

Police announced that it will recommend prosecution of Sheikh Raed Salah on suspicion of incitement.

Evidence collected against Salach indicates inflammatory actions and support for the Islamic Movement of which he is a member, considered an illegal association.

Police said that the offenses attributed to Salah constitute incitement to violence and terrorism and also support of, membership in, or activity for an illegal association.

The investigation was triggered by media reports, websites, and social networks on several occasions, all of which occurred after the Movement's being declared illegal.

The reports included Salah's statements regarding the existence of the movement and his role in it despite its having been declared illegal, and about a variety of issues at the core of the movement's worldview.

The investigation dealt with some of the statements about which the requested approval was given by the State Attorney's Office, after the range of evidentiary material pointed to the suspicion of incitement and support for the organization.

Salah was questioned under warning and other investigative procedures were carried out which seemed to establish an evidentiary foundation for the commitment of the offenses attributed to him.

When the investigation concluded, police sent their findings to the Haifa District Attorney's Office, which accompanied the process, for review and decision.