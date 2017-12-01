The promise of American renewal

A short study of what America was and should be as Inauguration Day approaches. The politics of hope.

Rabbi Sacks:

The US president's inaugural address is the nearest equivalent we have to the biblical mitzvah of Hakhel, which commanded all the people to gather in Jerusalem every seven years to renew the covenant with the Torah.

What will the inaugural address include?

A reminder of what it is to be an American. Where we have come from and what is the larger vision.

A sense of society engaged on a journey.

There will be reference to the founding ideals: equality, justice, liberty.

There will be reference to G-d, as every single other inauguration address, except one, has had.

There will be the expression "we, the people" somewhere in it.

There will be some reference to collective responsibility.

There will be moral terms.