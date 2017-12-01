Report: Author of dossier against Trump goes into hiding

The author of the dossier containing unverified allegations about President-elect Donald Trump reportedly fears Russian backlash.

A former British intelligence officer said to have prepared the recent dossier containing unverified allegations about President-elect Donald Trump’s activities and connections in Russia, has reportedly gone into hiding.

According to a report in The Telegraph, Christopher Steele, the author of the dossier who now heads a private security and investigation firm, is “terrified for his safety” and has fled his home in Surrey, England.

A source close to Steele said Wednesday that Steele fears a “prompt and potentially dangerous” reaction from Moscow.

The dossier generated a firestorm less than 10 days before Trump’s inauguration. U.S. officials have examined the allegations but haven’t confirmed any of them. The Wall Street Journal noted it also hasn’t corroborated any of the allegations in the dossier.

Trump on Wednesday dismissed the reports on the dossier as fake news. During a press conference in New York, Trump called the reports "nonsense" and added, "A thing like that should never have been written, should never been had, and should never have been released.”

Russia also denied earlier on Wednesday that it had any damaging material on Trump.

“The Kremlin does not have compromising information on Trump," Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aide Dmitry Peskov said.