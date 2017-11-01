Erez Orbach fought sickness from a young age to grow into an IDF officer who exemplified his parents philosophy that "there are no difficulties, only lessons."
Tags:Erez Orbach
|
MainAll NewsInside IsraelKeren Orbach: No difficulties in life, only lessons to learn
Keren Orbach: No difficulties in life, only lessons to learn
Keren Orbach, mother of murdered soldier Erez Orbach, spoke with Arutz Sheva about her son and the lessons he implemented in his life.
Contact Editor
Eliran Baruch, 11/01/17 22:56
Erez Orbach
family
Erez Orbach fought sickness from a young age to grow into an IDF officer who exemplified his parents philosophy that "there are no difficulties, only lessons."
Tags:Erez Orbach
Related Stories