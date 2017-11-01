

Keren Orbach: No difficulties in life, only lessons to learn Keren Orbach, mother of murdered soldier Erez Orbach, spoke with Arutz Sheva about her son and the lessons he implemented in his life. Contact Editor Eliran Baruch,

family Erez Orbach Erez Orbach fought sickness from a young age to grow into an IDF officer who exemplified his parents philosophy that "there are no difficulties, only lessons."

















