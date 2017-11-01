IsraelNationalNews.com


Keren Orbach: No difficulties in life, only lessons to learn

Keren Orbach, mother of murdered soldier Erez Orbach, spoke with Arutz Sheva about her son and the lessons he implemented in his life.

Contact Editor
Eliran Baruch,

Erez Orbach
Erez Orbach
family

Erez Orbach fought sickness from a young age to grow into an IDF officer who exemplified his parents philosophy that "there are no difficulties, only lessons."




Tags:Erez Orbach


Related Stories