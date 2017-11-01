Bennett: Study Torah for at least a year before enlisting

Naftali Bennett told twelfth-graders to invest at least a year in meaningful Torah study before they enlist in the army.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett participated Wednesday in a gathering of twelfth-graders organized by the Bnei Akiva Center of Yeshivas and Seminaries and advised the hundreds of attendees to spend at least a year studying Torah, a study which he described as "for the sake of heaven".

Bennett said that he regretted having enlisted immediately after completing high school and not going to study Torah before enlisting.

He maintained that even when he conducts trial periods prior to selection for elite army units he can detect the difference between those who studied for a year before army service and those who enlisted immediately. "This gives another dimension to army service, so one must devote time to Torah for one's entire life. It is crucial."

Rabbi Haim Druckman, the head of the Center of Yeshivas also spoke to pupils and said that "each of us has a mission in this world. Your parents send you to Yeshiva High School and look to see whether you are slacking or not.

"It's so important after you finish this period to devote some time to doing what you choose. You go to Yeshiva because you choose, you learn Torah because you decided and nobody forced you. For the sake of heaven," concluded Rabbi Druckman.