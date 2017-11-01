B'Tselem looking for more Elor Azariyas

The radical leftist organization B'Tselem published an appeal on its English Facebook page asking for funds to catch more soldiers like Elor Azaria, who was convicted of manslaughter last week for shooting and killing a wounded soldier.

"Our footage just played a crucial role in the conviction of a soldier who killed a wounded Palestinian attacker. Help us do more." the organization wrote.

screenshot from B'Tselem Facebook page B'Tselem Facebook appeal

B'Tselem's Hebrew page did not contain a similar appeal, possibly because the organization fears a backlash from Israeli public opinion.

Activist, who heads the organization Bezelmo (in his image), told Arutz Sheva: "B'Tselem once again proved that it is trying to hitch a ride on soldiers who are busy defending the people of Israel and to make them (the soldiers) into criminals. We will continue to fight to put an end to their activities."