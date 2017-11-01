The Shackles of Slavery: Whom Do You Serve?

On a Promenade Facing the Temple Mount, Four IDF Soldiers are Murdered on Tevet 10, the Day of the Siege Against Jerusalem.

As we conclude the book of Genesis this week with the reading of the final Torah portion of Vayechi, all of Israel mourns for the four young IDF soldiers murdered this past Sunday by an Arab terrorist, on the Fast Day commemorating the beginning of the destruction of the Holy Temple.

This week on Temple Talk, Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman ask aloud, what does the loss of the Holy Temple have to do with the murder of Jews in Jerusalem? Our hosts seek answers from this week's Torah portion, in a moving edition of Temple Talk.





