60% of terror arson victims receive government compensation

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon (Kulanu), Finance Ministry Director-General Shai Babad, and Haifa Mayor Yona Yahav gathered on Tuesday night together with officials from the Finance Ministry, Interior Ministry, Defense Ministry, Internal Defense Ministry, Home Front Command, and the hard-hit Haifa municipality to discuss the needs of victims of the spate of terrorist-set fires in November.

Yahav said the Haifa municipality is in constant contact with the arson victims and has worked endlessly to help them rebuild their lives.

The Finance Ministry paid 2,500 NIS to each arson victim immediately, for a total of 3.6 million NIS. Kahlon also said this sum is in addition to the compensation they will receive from property tax and insurance companies.

Stock Market Authority Director Dorit Selinger and Property Tax Fund Amir Dahan said 60% of arson victims had already received full or partial compensation for the damage from insurance companies and property tax. By the end of February, 80% of victims will have received full compensation.

For those victims whose homes were too damaged to continue living in, temporary housing has been found, and the rent is being paid by the government. Home Front Command representatives said those residents who had requested building permits would be allowed to secure their homes without paying the extra costs normally incurred.

"The Finance Ministry will continue leading the government in dealing with the aftermath of the arson attacks... We will not let up until all the victims have received compensation and begun rebuilding their lives. We will ensure all the public buildings and property are rebuilt and restored," Kahlon said.

Yahav said, "Kahlon's work, and that of the Property Tax officials, have caused a 180 degree change in the way the government responds to civilian crises... We will continue to ensure the residents receive what they need, and we will return Haifa to its former glory."