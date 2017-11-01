'Jewish Home to blame for UN's anti-Israel resolution'

MK and former Justice Minister Tzipi Livni (Zionist Union) slammed supporters of the Regulation Law, accusing them of bringing on the anti-Israel resolution passed by the United Nations Security Council in December.

The Regulation Law, which has passed its first reading in the Knesset, has been promoted by the Jewish Home party and Likud MKs, who have argued it is a necessary legal protection for towns in Judea and Samaria from ex post facto claims of ownership by alleged absentee land owners.

Speaking with Army Radio, Livni said backers of the bill, not the Obama administration, were responsible, for efforts by opponents of the Jewish state to use international bodies like the UN against Israel.

“They [the Jewish Home] take pride in defending the IDF, but they are the ones who are pushing [the IDF] into the arms of the International Criminal Court in The Hague. This already has nothing to do with Obama or what the US will say,” Livni said.

“All of Israel will pay a price for the fact that this law passed its initial reading,” Livni added. “The UN Security Council resolution which harms Jerusalem and the settlement blocs; the decision that everything over the 1967 line is illegal – that’s already been accepted.”

Livni began her political career as a rightist in the Likud, switched to Ariel Sharon's Kadima Party, left the Knesset abruptly when she was not reelected party head after the party could not form a coalition, then returned to establish her own and now-defunct Hatnua party, following that by joining the Zionist Union. She negotiated failed UN Resolution 1701 at the end of the Second Lebanon War and held many rounds of dead end talks with Mahmoud Abbas in her role of foreign minister.