IDF fights stone and firebomb terror

Security forces hold regional operation to fight terror, spot and arrest terror cell throwing stones at passersby.

As part of the security forces' efforts against terror, the Shabak and Border Police held on Tuesday night a regional brigade operation together with the IDF's Etzion Brigade.

According to IDF officials, 11 suspects in Kfar Tekoa were arrested during the operation after being incriminated for throwing stones, Molotov cocktails, and explosives.

The officials also said security forces also spotted and arrested a terror cell throwing stones at passersby near the Arab town of Al-Khader.

"The Etzion Brigade works day and night to secure the area, and will continue to work to foil terror plots," an IDF spokesman said.