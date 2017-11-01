Likud Minister eyeing Bennett's job?

Gila Gamliel looking to step up to Education Ministry.

Minister for Social Equality Gila Gamliel (Likud) has set her sights on a new political position – and is letting the world know just whose job she is after.

According to a report in Maariv, Gamliel recently declared her intentions to take over as Education Minister – though that position currently is not held by her party.

“I believe in education and I want to be the next Education Minister,” Gamliel is quoted as saying.

“In my opinion, in that position it is possible to do a great deal more,” Gamliel added. “We need to make a broad revolution, not just specific reforms. We need a Security Council for education, just like we have for national defense.”

The Education Ministry portfolio is currently held by Jewish Home chief Naftali Bennett.

Gamliel, who won the 14th spot on the Likud list ahead of the 2015 election, appears unlikely to achieve her aspirations, so long as the current coalition remains stable.