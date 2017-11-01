Do Russian hackers have compromising info on Trump?

Trump presented with intelligence documents showing that Russian operatives may have compromising information about him.

Classified documents presented last week to President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump included allegations that Russian operatives claim to have compromising personal and financial information about Trump, officials with direct knowledge of the briefings told CNN on Tuesday.

The allegations were presented in a two-page synopsis that was appended to a report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The allegations came, in part, from memos compiled by a former British intelligence operative, whose past work U.S. intelligence officials consider credible, noted CNN.

The network added that the FBI is currently investigating the credibility and accuracy of these allegations, which are based primarily on information from Russian sources, but has not confirmed many essential details in the memos about Trump.

The classified briefings last week were presented by four of the senior-most American intelligence chiefs: Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, FBI Director James Comey, CIA Director John Brennan, and NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers.

The senior intelligence officials included the synopsis to demonstrate that Russia had compiled information potentially harmful to both political parties, but only released information damaging to Hillary Clinton and Democrats, according to CNN.

This synopsis was not an official part of the report from the intelligence community case about Russian hacks, but some officials said it augmented the evidence that Moscow intended to harm Clinton's candidacy and help Trump's, several officials with knowledge of the briefings told the network.

The two-page synopsis also included allegations that there was a continuing exchange of information during the campaign between Trump surrogates and intermediaries for the Russian government, according to two national security officials.

CNN confirmed that the synopsis was included in the documents that were presented to Trump but was unable to confirm if it was discussed in his meeting with the intelligence chiefs.

The Trump transition team declined repeated requests for comment.

The report follows comments by Trump’s incoming chief of staff, Reince Preibus, who said this week the President-elect accepted the U.S. intelligence community's conclusion that Russia engaged in cyber attacks during the November presidential election.

Trump initially rejected the CIA’s assessment that the hacking was carried out by Russia in order to sabotage Clinton's candidacy, insisting that Democrats bitter with the results of the election were inventing excuses for their defeat.

Spokespeople for the FBI and the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment on the specific memos regarding Trump. Officials who spoke to CNN declined to do so on the record given the classified nature of the material.