Israeli flag flies in Rotterdam

Israeli flag flies at half-mast at city hall in the Netherlands’ second-largest city.

The Israeli flag flew on Tuesday at half-mast at city hall in Rotterdam, the Netherlands’ second-largest city, JTA reports.

The move was a show of solidarity with the Jewish state following this week’s terrorist attack in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood of Jerusalem, and came following similar moves in Berlin and in Paris.

Rotterdam City Hall flew the Israeli flag at the suggestion of Bart Schut, a journalist for the Nieuw Israelitisch Weekblad, the country’s main Jewish weekly, according to JTA.

Rotterdam’s mayor, Ahmed Aboutaleb of the Labour Party, is a Morocco-born Muslim, but the gesture involving the Israeli flag was taken by Joost Eerdmans, the acting mayor and leader of the pro-Israel Livable Rotterdam party.

Aboutaleb has in the past rejected terrorism and said that Europe has no place for extremists who are not willing to live within the bounds of its norms.

Following last year’s terrorist attacks on the Charlie Hebdo magazine and a kosher supermarket in Paris, Aboutaleb told CNN that Muslims who don’t embrace European values should leave the continent.

The flying of the Israeli flag in Rotterdam came a day after Brandenburg Gate in Berlin was lit up with image of the Israeli flag in memory of the four soldiers who were killed the truck attack in Jerusalem.

On Tuesday, the Israeli flag was projected on Paris City Hall, also to show solidarity with the victims of the Armon Hanatziv attack.