Paris City Hall to project Israeli flag after ramming attack

Mayor of Paris announces image of Israeli flag to be projected onto city hall in memory of 4 Israelis murdered in terror attack Sunday.

An image of the Israeli flag will be projected on Paris City Hall to show solidarity with the victims of a terrorist attack in Jerusalem.

Mayor Anne Hidalgo announced the initiative Tuesday following expressions of solidarity in Berlin, where the Israeli flag was projected on the Brandenburg Gate, and Rotterdam, which flew the Israeli flag at half mast on its City Hall.

In the attack Sunday, a Palestinian terrorist plowed his truck through a crowd of Israeli soldiers in eastern Jerusalem, killing four and wounding at least 15 others. Similar attacks occurred in July in Nice, France, and last month in Berlin.

“Tonight at 7.30 p.m., the Hotel de Ville of Paris will be illuminated with the colors of Israel in a tribute to the victims of the attack in Jerusalem,” Hidalgo wrote Tuesday on Twitter.

The American Jewish Committee’s Paris office thanked Hidalgo, a liberal politician from the ruling Socialist Party, calling the initiative on Twitter “a gesture of solidarity against terrorism.”