'Erez always walked with his head held high'

Brother of soldier killed in ramming attack says soldier fought to serve in IDF despite receivea medical exemption from army service.

Alon Orbach, the brother of IDF soldier Erez Orbach, who was murdered, along with three others, in a terrorist attack in Jerusalem Sunday, told Arutz Sheva that his brother fought to serve in the IDF despite receiving a medical exmeption from military service.

"Erez was an example of everything. He was punctual. Everything was done 100%. Everything was perfect." Alon said.

Alon said that those qualities were also evident last Saturday night, less than a day before Erez was murdered. "On Saturday night he prepared a lecture which he had to bring to the army. Everything had to be cut and pasted accurately."

"When he would come back from the army, he would take care of the house," Alon said. "Erez was always walking with his head up. It was important for him to go in the uniform with pride."

Alon said that Erez fought to serve in the IDF despite receiving an exemption due to his suffering from an illness. "It brings us a lot of pride. It comes from education at home, from his respect for [our] mother and father."