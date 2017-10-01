

Jabal Mukaber: Education to murder from an early age Expert on Islam and Middle East Dr. Ephraim Herrera tells of Jabal Mukaber, home of Armon Hanatziv attacker Contact Editor Eliran Aharon,

Eliran Aharon Education to murder: Dr. Herrera Dr. Ephraim Herrera, an expert on Islam and the Middle East, spoke to Arutz Sheva about what is happening in the neighborhood of Jabal Mukaber in southeast Jerusalem, a neighborhood that is a breeding ground for terrorist murderers, including the terrorist who carried out Sunday's ramming attack in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood of Jerusalem.



"The Jabal Mukaber neighborhood was designed to accommodate Bedouin during the British Mandate," said Herrera, "What characterizes this neighborhood is education to terror from an early age."



"The neighborhood school brings parents of terrorists to laud the greatness of their children's activities. Our inquiries to the Education Ministry were answered saying it is a private school, so don't be surprised that this is happening."



Dr. Herrera also refers to the increasing influence of ISIS on terrorism in Israel and the Arab neighborhoods of Jerusalem. "The guiding principle of ISIS is to impose Islam on the entire world, as well as the elimination of all Jews living in this region."



Dr. Herrera added a warning that as long as Israeli law is not enforced properly in all parts of the country, we can expect more attacks like the one we saw this week.

















