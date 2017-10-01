

Lieberman: Stop the fuss about Azariya Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman on amnesty calls for Azariya: "Anyone who wants Elor Azariya's best interests should now sit quietly." Contact Editor Nitzan Keidar and Hezki Baruch,

Flash 90 Lieberman Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, addressed the Elor Azariya affair on his Facebook page this afternoon (Tuesday), and growing calls to grant him a pardon.



"In light of the many requests to my office regarding Elor Azariya I say again to make it clear: Those who want the best for Elor Azariya should now sit still and stop the noise and confusion," Lieberman wrote.



He said, "We all remember that on the one hand we have an outstanding soldier and the other, a terrorist who came to kill Jews. We are doing everything to protect the values ​​of the IDF and the soldier Azariya. Everything else - only does damage".



Azariya was convicted on Wednesday by the military court of Central Command of manslaughter and misconduct following the shooting of a wounded terrorist in Hevron.



The sentencing phase of the trial will be held soon and afterwards Azariya, his family, and his lawyers will decide whether to appeal or whether perhaps to request immediate reprieve from OC Central Command Roni Numa.

















