Israeli tourist killed in Guatemala

Hadas Ayyish, a 60-year-old resident of Kiryat Tivon, was killed when her raft capsized on the Cahabon river in Guatemala during the course of a group tour.

Ayyish was taking part in a tour run by the "'Queen of the Desert" company which takes women on challenging tours of remote regions.

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs reports that the Israeli embassy in Guatemala and the ministry's department for Israelis abroad are helping the family in their difficult hour and working to bring Ayyish's body to Israel for burial.

The "'Queen of the Desert" company stated that "we participate in the deep sorrow of the family. At this point the incident is being investigated with local authorities and the group will return to Israel shortly."

About a month ago a number of Israelis were injured when they fell off a zipline cable in Thailand. Two of them, a man aged 42 and a woman aged 40, were lightly to moderately injured and evacuated to a local hospital for treatment.