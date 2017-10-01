Lawsuit claims Twitter directly connected to terror

Groundbreaking lawsuit

The families of two of the victims of the ISIS attacks in Paris and Brussels have submitted a groundbreaking lawsuit against the directorship of the social media site "Twitter".

The lawsuit was submitted via the Israeli organization Shurat Hadin which claimed that Twitter served as a platform for ISIS operatives to plan and coordinate the Paris and Brussels terror attacks in which nearly 200 people were murdered and hundreds more wounded.

The attorney representing the families, Nitzana Darshan-Leitner, who founded and heads the Shurat Hadin organization, said that "this is the first lawsuit which demonstrates and documents how Twitter took a leading role in turning ISIS into the most fearsome terror organization in the world today and how ISIS specifically used Twitter in connection with two of the horrendous terror attacks which occurred recently in Europe.

"As opposed to other social media sites, Twitter has adamantly refused to cut off its services for terrorists, announcing that 'all Twitterers should be allowed to twitter without disturbance', even though that may directly cause the mass murder of innocent people," added Darshan-Leitner.

The lawsuit, which was submitted at the District Federal Court in the south of New York State, calls for compensatory and punitive damages for the murder of two people: Alexander (Alex) Pinczowski (29), who was killed in the ISIS suicide bomber explosion which took place in Brussels in March 2016, and Nohemi Gonzalez, who was murdered by an ISIS operative in the Paris terror attacks in November 2015.

The lawsuit, (Cain v. Twitter, Inc), delineates and specifies many different ways in which ISIS used the Twitter platform as a tool in its terrorist war, including specific applications and hashtags which multiplied every Twitter statement exponentially and enabled the systematic conscription of new members to the organization, as well as other ways the ISIS utilized the Twitter site to promote its goals.

The lawsuit also cites examples of how ISIS used Twitter and specifically how it was used before, during and after the attacks in Paris and Brussels to spread its ideology, conscript operatives and cause mass intimidation.

Darshan-Leitner added that "the lawsuit reveals direct connections between Twitter and terror, and when justice will be done in this case it will compel Twitter, together with other organizations to internalize that supporting terror doesn't pay."

The Shurat Hadin organization has already won in a number of verdicts more than a billion dollars, frozen 600 million dollars of terror assets and also managed to date to attain more than 200 million dollars for terror victims and their families. In 2015 the organization won 655 million dollars in a Federal court lawsuit against the Palestinian Authority and the PLO for their responsibility in terror attacks