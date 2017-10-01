Paris leaders to call on Netanyahu to disassociate from Bennett

Israel gearing up for new diplomatic battle at Paris Conference where participants will call on Netanyahu to disassociate from Bennett.

The State of Israel is preparing for a new diplomatic battle, this time in Paris. In less than a week the Paris International Conference will convene with participation of delegates from 70 countries but without Israel or the PA.

Participants at the conference will call on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to disassociate from Jewish Home leader Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home) due to his opposition to the establishment of a Palestinian state. The world leaders will call on Israel to endeavor to establish such a state in order to reach an agreement with the Palestinian Authority.

The leaders maintain that there is no possibility of implementing such a solution while Naftali Bennett is in the government and will therefore call on Netanyahu to separate from Bennett and join up with more moderate elements.

Secretary of State John Kerry is expected to arrive at the conference and give a speech in which he will stress once again the American vision of how to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during Obama's terms in office. Kerry made veiled references to Naftali Bennett three times in his last speech and claimed that he is the member of the Israeli government defying the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Bennett said at the time that "Kerry quoted me three times anonymously in his speech in order to demonstrate that we oppose a Palestinian state."

"So let me state it explicitly:"

"Yes. If it depends on me, we will not establish another terror state in the heart of our country. The citizens of Israel have paid with thousands of victims, tens of thousands of rockets and innumerable condemnations for the utopian idea of a Palestinian state. It's time for a new policy and we will lead the way."

Bennett also told the BBC that Kerry described Jerusalem as 'occupied territory'. Bennett responded that "one cannot occupy one's own land. Jerusalem is the capital of Israel for 3,000 years and no UN resolution will change that."

Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas said at a Fatah council meeting that he hoped the Paris conference would lead to an end to the "Jewish settlement project in Judea and Samaria."