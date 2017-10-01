Condition of wounded soldiers from terror attack improving

There is a slight improvement in the condition of soldiers who were seriously wounded in Sunday's terror attack.

There is a slight improvement in the condition of the severely wounded soldier from the Armon Hanatziv terror attack on Sunday who is hospitalized in the Shaarei Tzedek hospital. Despite this she is still in serious condition and is sedated and respirated in the intensive care unit.

At the Hadassah hospital in Ein Kerem there are two soldiers in intensive care, both conscious and in moderate condition. Their condition is described as "improving." Two other soldiers in other departments are described as in light condition. They were operated on in the past two days.

On Monday the four murdered soldiers were laid to rest. Second Lieutenant Erez Orbach, 20, fromAlon Shvut was buried in the Kfar Etzion cemetery, First Lieutenant Shir Hajaj of Maale Adumim was buried at the Har Herzl military cemetery.

Second Lieutenant Shira Tzur, 20, of Haifa was was buried in the Haifa military cemetery, while First Lieutenant Yael Yekutiel, 20, was buried in the military cemetery of Kiryat Shaul in Tel Aviv.

Prime Minister Netanyahu visited the wounded in the Hadassah Ein Karem hospital yesterday. Later he said that the entire Jewish nation is grieving with the families of those murdered in Sunday's terror attack. He said that the wounded soldiers he visited had only one request from him: "We want to go back to the officer's training course, to continue to study and fulfill our tasks as soldiers in the IDF."