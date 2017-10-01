IDF soldiers eliminate knife-wielding terrorist

Soldiers from the Duvdevan Unit open fire at terrorist who tried to stab them in Shechem.

A Palestinian Arab terrorist armed with a knife on Tuesday morning approached IDF soldiers from the elite Duvdevan Unit who were conducting arrests in the Far’a neighborhood of Shechem (Nablus).

The terrorist shouted “Allahu Akbar” and tried to stab the soldiers, who tried to apprehend him but, as he kept on approaching them, opened fire. The terrorist was subsequently pronounced dead.

As the stabbing attempt was occurring, other terrorists fired shots and threw explosive devices towards the soldiers.

There were no injuries among the soldiers.

Such stabbing attempts have been a common occurrence during the ongoing terror wave against Israelis, which began in the fall of 2015.

In late November, a Palestinian Arab armed with a knife tried to stab security forces at the Shuafat checkpoint, near Jerusalem.

Security forces reacted quickly and were able to kill the terrorist before he was able to carry out the attack.

That month, a similar attack was foiled when a knife-wielding terrorist was shot and killed just outside of Jerusalem.

The incident took place at the Kalandia checkpoint, the main point of entry for Palestinian Authority residents entering Jerusalem.