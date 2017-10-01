New York Times taps new Jerusalem bureau chief

New York Times names Ian Fisher to serve as its Jerusalem bureau chief.

The New York Times named Ian Fisher, an assistant editor who has reported from Israel, Gaza and Judea and Samaria, to serve as its Jerusalem bureau chief.

The newspaper announced the appointment of Fisher on Monday.

Fisher joined the Times in 1990 and has worked as bureau chief in East Africa and Rome. He reported from Israel during the second intifada in the early 2000s and regularly covered Iraq in 2003-04.

The current bureau chief, Peter Baker, announced last month that he would be leaving Jerusalem in order to cover Donald Trump's presidency in Washington, D.C. Baker was appointed Jerusalem bureau chief in January, replacing Jodi Rudoren, who served in the role from 2012 to 2015.

In a Facebook post Rudoren, a deputy on the Times' international desk, praised Fisher, who she said "always dreamed of doing this job."