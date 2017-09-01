

Pardon in order - government conduct 'disgraceful' Former Minister Eli Yishai relates to verdict in Elor Azariya trial: 'We are becoming a laughing stock in the world.' Contact Editor Eliran Aharon,

Eliran Aharon Eli Yishay Former Minister Eli Yishai said today (Monday) in an Arutz 7 interview that the verdict in the trial of Elor Azariya harms Israel.



"It burns and it hurts - it's also disgraceful. This story has taken on dimensions that make us a laughing stock around the world. This should have been closed in a reasonable manner as was done previously," said Yishai.



"The whole show trial that makes us a joke around the world and gives legitimacy to terrorists. We chain soldier's hands and then tell them to go to defend the citizens of Israel."



Yishai repeats asks again and again to remind, "a terrorist was shot, not an innocent. Even when innocents are shot the matter is placed before a committee of inquiry, not like what happened here".



He notes that in this situation there is an obligation to appeal. "I think we have to appeal in order to clarify matters. The two defense ministers, past and present have done nothing for him. Lieberman should stand up and act for a pardon.



"It hits us hardest. This is a terrorist who stabbed and committed and was neutralized, and the soldier was confused and did what he did. Where have we gone? I think that the leaders and politicians should have foreseen it and not perform a show trial lasting months," concludes the former minister.

















