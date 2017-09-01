'It felt like a burning fire had entered my body'

Rabbi Yechiel Iluz, who was seriously wounded in a terrorist shooting in Haifa last week, recalled the moments he was attacked.

According to Rabbi Iluz, he was struck by between 5-7 bullets. "I was hit on the left side of my body. I do not know exactly how many bullets [struck me]."

Rabbi Iluz said that it was hard for him to understand his injuries. "I did not understand at the time what was happening. It was some auto-electrical thing about the body, I thought. It really hurt. It felt like a burning fire hand entered my body."

He did not have time to even see the shooter, who, he said, had taken advantage of the fact that there were not many people on the street at the time of the shooting. "I called for help, so they understood something had happened."

"It was a great miracle. It was a miracle that it didn't hit any major organs like the head, the heart, or the brain. In the meantime, it is difficult for me to walk on my left leg, but I am sure that I will bless my savior (God) when I go to the Synagogue."

It was reported yesterday that the suspected shooter had been accused of a series of criminal offenses four months prior to last week's shooting spree. The prosecutor had stated: "This man is reckless. Other people's lives are worthless to him." Despite the prosecutor's pleas, the court released the suspect on probation.

One other person was killed during the shooting spree.