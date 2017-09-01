Police suspect terrorist's family knew of his intentions

The Israeli police suspect that the family of the terrorist who carried out a ramming attack in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood of Jerusalem knew of his intentions to commit a terrorist attack and kill Israeli citizens.

The Jerusalem Magistrate Court extended the arrest of three of the terrorist's brothers and another family member by seven days. The police believe that the four can be charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

The terrorist's sister and father were released earlier under restrictive conditions. Police believe that they had prior knowledge of the attack and failed to come forward and report it.

The registered owner of the truck was also detained and questioned by police. He was released after it became clear that he had sold the truck to the terrorist, even though there had been no formal process of the transfer of ownership.

The officials involved in the investigation refused to present the evidence against the four family members to their attorney, and submitted the evidence only to the presiding judge, who agreed to the extension of their detention.