

Officer reenacts response: 'I loaded and fired' Maya Peled, commander of three of the four murdered soldiers, told today how she acted during attack and fired at terrorist.

Shlomi Gabbay, Walla!News Maya Peled Maya Peled, the commanding officer of three of the four soldiers killed in the ramming attack at Armon Hanetziv, related today (Monday) how she responded during the attack, after the terrorist ran into the soldiers.



"I saw the truck come onto the lawn at high speed and force while a very large concentration of cadets was standing there," Peled told the media.



"He actually drove forward and then in reverse, and we realized that this is a terrorist attack and not an auto accident this time. I inserted the magazine, and loaded the weapon. I heard fire from one of the cadets and we realized that the terrorist is still alive and we're in danger," she added.



Peled further related, "I went down to almost the last step and shot toward the window of the terrorist. There was a very large perimeter of forces - there were also cadets in front of me and behind me. If all of them would have shot - it would have been a disaster. This was a very hard incident and as soon as we realized that the terrorist was eliminated we ran to evacuate the victims; there were indeed many..."

















