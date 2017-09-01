What moves Prime Minister Netanyahu?

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu opened the Likud faction meeting Monday by speaking about the terrorist attack which took place yesterday in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood of Jerusalem.

"At this time, those who were killed in the deadly terrorist attack in Jerusalem are being buried. I wish to express, on behalf of all of the people of Israel, from the bottom of our hearts, our condolences to the families of the victims." the Prime Minister said. The entire people of Israel feels your pain, and the entire people of Israel embraces you."

Netanyahu added that the Likud faction wished "for a full and speedy recovery for all of the wounded. I met most of them today. I spoke with them and with their families."

"The thing which moved me the most was what I heard from two female soldiers and one male soldier, who were lying there wounded in bed at Hadassah [Medical Center]. They told me, 'Prime Minister, we have one request. We want to return to the course. We want to go back and train. We want to fulfill our mission as soldiers of the IDF." he added.

"I want to tell you, in essence, this is the power of the State of Israel. This spirit, with which we won today, this spirit will endure forever." Netanyahu concluded.