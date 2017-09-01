Lapid: 'Keyboard Heroes' couldn't wait to slam IDF

Chairman of the Yesh Atid Party, Yair Lapid, commented today (Monday) on the deadly Jerusalem ramming attack at the opening of the Yesh Atid faction meeting.



"Yesterday in Jerusalem Shira Tzur, Yael Yekutiel, Shir Hajaj, and Erez Orbach, of blessed memory, were murdered. Our hearts and our prayers are with the families. We will fight terror without compromise, without hesitation, including house demolitions, including the expulsion of families who were involved in terrorism, including curfews and closures, including entrance to all terror nests, everywhere and at any time. But our struggle is not just against our enemies, but also about the future and the character of Israeli society," began Lapid.



Lapid also called for a stop to the attempts to drag the attack into the political debate, "while the wounded were fighting for their lives, while the security forces were there, while blood - innocent blood - was still on the floor, there were those who were quick to try to drag this terrible attack into the political debate. Abominable lies were spread, like that all the soldiers fled from the scene because of what happened in the trial of Elor Azariya. They called it 'the Azariya Effect'. They ignored the fact that the soldiers shot in real time and killed the terrorist. Instead of embracing them they again attacked the Chief of Staff, the person leading warriors into battle for almost forty years."





Lapid called for a stop to the furious dialogue and to return Israeli dialogue to sanity and said: "All the heroes of the keyboard... All those who talk about Love of Israel but hate the People of Israel and hate what Israel represents. What happened? When did we become this way? Not very long ago, there was a basic code of conduct here. There was a basic respect for victims' families here. We had the ability to stop, to wait a day, to wait at least until the funerals. Shira Tzur, Yael Yekutiel, Shir Hajaj, and Erez Orbach z"l are not an opportunity to incite Israel a little bit more. They were IDF soldiers who were killed for no fault of their own. We must - must - restore sanity Israeli dialogue. "



"It depends on each of us. Don't accept it. Don't accept it from talking heads and don't accept it from politicians. Tell to yourself, tell your acquaintances, we are not willing to 'dance on the blood' over the TV screen. Say 'no'. Delete, block, say 'no.' The time has come for all of us together to stand in front of this evil wave and say 'enough is enough'. Our dead children are the boundary we are setting," concluded Lapid.