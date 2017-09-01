Trudeau: Canada stands with Israel

Canadian premier pledges support for Israel after terror attack claims lives of four soldiers in Jerusalem.

Canadian leaders condemned the deadly terror attack in Jerusalem on Sunday that claimed the lives of four Israeli soldiers, and pledged to stand by Israel in the aftermath of the attack.

“Canada condemns today's hateful terrorist attack in #Jerusalem targeting #IDF soldiers. Condolences & solidarity with victims & loved ones,” Canadian Foreign Minister Stephane Dion tweeted.

Later, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote a message of support for the Jewish state, tweeting that “Canada stands firmly with Israel in condemning today's horrific terrorist attack.”

“Our thoughts are with the victims' families & the injured.”

Along with the Canadian government, the US State Department also issued a formal condemnation of the attack, saying: "We condemn in the strongest possible terms today's horrific vehicular attack by a terrorist in Jerusalem.‎ There is absolutely no justification for these brutal and senseless attacks. We‎ condemn the glorification of terrorism now or at any time and call on all to send a clear message that terrorism must never be tolerated."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the four Israeli soldiers who were killed, and we hope for a full and fast recovery of those injured," the statement concluded.

France, Italy, the United Nations, and European Union also condemned the attack.

No condemnation has yet been issued by the Palestinian Authority, while the Hamas regime in Gaza openly praised the murderous attack.