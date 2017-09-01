Hamas praises Jerusalem truck attack

Hamas praises deadly truck attack in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood, urges others to carry out similar attacks.

The Hamas terrorist group on Sunday praised the deadly truck attack in Jerusalem’s Armon Hanatziv neighborhood, in which four Israeli soldiers were murdered, and urged others to carry out similar attacks.

A Hamas statement quoted by i24news called the attack "heroic", adding that "these attacks will continue and any attempt to stop the intifada is doomed to failure."

The group also handed out candy in Gaza following the attack.

A message posted on Hamas's Twitter page called the attack a "natural response to the crimes of the Israeli occupation", according to i24news.

At the same, while it praised the attack, the group did not claim that the terrorist worked on its behalf.

The terrorist who carried out Sunday’s attack was identified as 28-year-old Fadi Kunbar of the southern Jerusalem neighborhood of Jabel Mukaber.

The Security Cabinet convened on Sunday evening for a special meeting in the wake of the murderous terror attack, during which it agreed to demolish the terrorist's home as soon as possible, to reject any possible reunification of family members of the terrorist from Gaza, Judea and Samaria with their counterparts in the neighborhood and to prevent the transfer of the terrorist's body to his family.

It was also agreed to place in administrative detention any person expressing support or identifying with the Islamic State (ISIS) terror organization.