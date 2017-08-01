Rivlin: terrorism won't break us

President says Israel working tirelessly to combat terrorism, and that today's ramming attack will not break the spirit of Israelis.

President Reuven Rivlin said that Israel would stand tall and would not be broken by terrorism following Sunday's ramming attack in which four soldiers were killed.

Rivlin spoke about the terrorist attack in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood of Jerusalem Sunday afternoon while preparing to depart for a diplomatic visit to the European State of Georgia. “I am departing now on a state visit to Georgia though my heart remains in Israel, and it is a heavy heart indeed,”“Nechama and I send our support to the families who have lost those most dear to them, and offer strength to the injured, and to the security services.”

“We had not thought for a moment that terror would not once again rear its ugly head, nor will we be broken this time either, but will continue to stand tall, and fight against terrorism. I send my support to the security services, who are working all the time against this threat, and now especially.” he said.

President Rivlin will meet with the President and Prime Minister of Georgia, as well as with local Jewish leaders, during his visit to the European country.