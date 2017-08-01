IsraelNationalNews.com


Watch: Eyewitnesses describe Jerusalem terror attack

Eyewitnesses and first-responders describe scene where terrorist repeatedly rammed into crowd with a truck, killing four.

Hezki Baruch & Eliran Aharon,

Tour guide Leah Schrieber
Eliran Aharon

Eyewitnesses and first-responders described the scene where a terrorist drove a truck into a crowd of soldiers Sunday afternoon. Four people were killed and at least 15 were wounded during the terror attack.

Tour guide Leah Schrieber witnessed the attack first-hand. "[We saw] a truck that drove onto the sidewalk, and began hitting the soldiers. Some of the soldiers started shooting at the [driver]. It took them some time to kill him, so he had time to...go into reverse with his truck."

She said that the driver had enough time to hit more people with his truck before he was neutralized.




