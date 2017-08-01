Spain: Valencia Boycotts Israel

According to reports, decision accepted unanimously by area council, representing 2.5 million people living in 250 counties.

Valencia, Spain decided to adopt a boycott against Israel. According to reports cited by the news agency JTA, the decision was unanimous board semi-autonomous province, where 2.5 million people are represented by 250 agencies.

The official Facebook page of the far-left party València en Comú, which submitted the proposal together with other radical left-wing parties - said that the vote took place on December 29th.

"Today, the District Council of Valencia declared itself an Israeli Apartheid free zone", said the spokesperson for the party.

The decision was developed in cooperation with the local branch of the boycott movement against Israel - BDS. "This is a huge success for the Palestinian cause," added the spokesman.

More than 50 municipalities in Spain in recent years have adopted resolutions supporting BDS. About 12 of these were canceled by the courts for various reasons.