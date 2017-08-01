Kiryat Arba Council Head: We knew the allegations were false

Kiryat Arba-Hevron Council Head says claims of illgal sales always turn out to be false, promises Hevron will grow in coming years.

Kiryat Arba-Hevron Council Head Malachi Levinger responded to the Israeli Police's decision to close the case against Jewish residents who legally bought Hevron buildings from Arabs.

The residents were evicted from their homes several months ago after then-Defense Minsiter Moshe Ya'alon (Likud) claimed the sales were not legal.

Last week, the sale was proved to be legal, and Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) announced the Jewish residents will be allowed to return home.

"This week, Israel Police admitted to what we knew several years ago: The Beit Rachel and Beit Leah houses were bought in a fully legal sale," Levinger said. "Time after time people claim the sales were not legal, and the claims turn out to be false.

"Jews have a right to buy homes in a legal fashion anywhere in Israel. Anyone who says otherwise is nothing less than a racist," he said. "This year marks fifty years since the Six Day War, when we conquered Judea and Samaria. We will continue to grow and expand both in Kiryat Arba-Hevron and in the rest of Judea and Samaria."