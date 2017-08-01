Right-wing attorney: Release alleged Eizenkot inciter

Attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir says man who allegedly incited against IDF Chief of Staff should be released, did not mean what he said.

Attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is representing the man arrested for incitement against IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot, said there is no reason his client should not be released.

"The suspect was called in for an interrogation and he planned to attend, but because of the chaos and the political pressure, he was arrested before the interrogation could be held," Ben-Gvir said. "The youth is a cripple, his health is not the best, and all he did was attend a rally in support of Elor Azariya. He did not mean what he said, he was emotional and frustrated. During the interrogation, he expressed regret for his words.

"At the same time, when Israeli Arabs call for death to IDF soldiers, or express joy at soldiers' deaths, no one arrests them," Ben-Gvir noted. "This youth attended a rally in support of the IDF, in support of the nation, and in support of the soldiers who gave up so much on the battlefield.

"There is no reason to arrest him, especially since he apologized for what he said. It's sad the police have become so politically motivated, and work to impress the media only," he concluded.