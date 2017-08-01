Kahlon denies he's looking to form alternative coalition

Reports say Kahlon spoke with Zionist Union and Israeli President Rivlin regarding alternate coalition, Kahlon denies speaking to Rivlin.

Israeli media reported on Saturday night that Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon was investigating the possibility of forming an alternative coalition if Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was forced to resign.

According to the Channel 2 reports, Kahlon spoke with opposition leader Isaac Herzog (Zionist Union), as well as with Israeli President Reuven (Ruvi) Rivlin, about the possibility of forming an alternate government.

However, Kahlon denied the report, saying, "I did not speak with President Reuven Rivlin about the Prime Minister or about any other topic."

Israel Police have estimated Netanyahu's investigation will be completed in the coming weeks. Most of the investigators agree on the findings and on their legal implications.

Last week, Channel 2 published a poll which showed the left-wing's preferred choice of Prime Minister to be MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid), and the right-wing's preferred alternate Prime Minister to be Education Minister Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home).