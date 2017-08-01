Poll shows right wants Naftali Bennett for Prime Minister

A new poll aired on Channel 2's "Meet the Newspapers" TV show showed right-wing voters believe Education Minister Naftali Bennett is the best candidate for Prime Minister.

According to the poll, if Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu were to resign from his post, 15% of Israelis would want Bennett to take his place.

The next most popular right-wing candidate is Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) with 11% backing, followed by Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon (Kulanu) with 9%.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) had 6% of support, Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev (Likud) and Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) both had 4%. Knesset Speaker Yuli Edestein (Likud) and Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz (Likud) came in last with 3% support.

If after Netanyahu's resignation the coalition fell apart and new elections were held, Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid would be the most likely Prime Minister, with 22% support. In this case, 14% of the public would back Bennett, 10% would back Gideon Sa'ar (Likud), 7% would back former Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon (Likud), and 6% would back Kahlon.

Recent polls have shown Netanyahu and Lapid enjoying equal popularity. In addition, it is expected that Lapid's Yesh Atid party will be the largest in the next Knesset, regardless of whether he is able to form a coalition or not.