Judy Simon calls for young Jews to take a serious look at their heritage before tossing it out.

The Jewish People were given a precious gift from G-d. Keep it in the family.

Why intermarriage causes parents so much anguish, and why it's a bad idea to let children choose their own religion when they grow up.

Plus: Rabbi Eugene Kwalwasser, an educator par excellence, talks to Mikdash Kids directly about why they should marry Jews.





