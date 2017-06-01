Obama administration sanctions bin Laden's son

The Obama administration on Thursday imposed sanctions on the son former Al-Qaeda leader and September 11 mastermind Osama bin Laden, reports The Associated Press.

The State Department said the son, Hamza bin Laden, has been added to its Specially Designated Global Terrorist list after he was “determined to have committed, or pose a serious risk of committing, acts of terrorism that threaten the security of U.S. nationals or the national security.”

The State Department said that Hamza bin Laden, in a 2015 audio message, called for acts of terrorism in Western capitals.

In an audio message last year, he threatened revenge against the U.S. and warned Americans they would be targeted at home and abroad, noted AP.

"We will continue striking you and targeting you in your country and abroad in response to your oppression of the people of Palestine, Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Somalia and the rest of the Muslim lands that did not survive your oppression,” Hamza bin Laden said in the 21-minute recording.

"As for the revenge by the Islamic nation for Sheikh Osama, may Allah have mercy on him, it is not revenge for Osama the person but it is revenge for those who defended Islam," he added.

The younger bin Laden also urged jihadists in Syria to unite, claiming that the fight in the war-torn country paves the way to "liberating Palestine."

"The Islamic umma (nation) should focus on jihad in Al-Sham (Syria)...and unite the ranks of mujahedeen (jihadists) there," he said in a message last year.

“Hamza bin Laden is actively engaged in terrorism,” the State Department said on Thursday, adding that terrorism designations deny individuals access to the U.S. financial system and “can assist or complement the law enforcement actions of other U.S. agencies and other governments.”

Hamza bin Laden was officially named an Al-Qaeda member in 2014 by his father’s successor, Ayman al-Zawahiri.

Al-Zawahiri has welcomed terrorist attacks against Israelis, urging Muslims to work together to “liberate Jerusalem.”