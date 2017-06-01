One dead in accident near Hevron

One person was killed and five people were injured, one of them critically and four lightly-to-moderately, in a collision involving two vehicles on Highway 60 at the Halhul junction near Hevron on Thursday evening.

The victims were evacuated to the Shaarei Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem. The 30-year-old man in critical condition is sedated and on a respirator. The four other victims are a woman in her 40s, a man aged 45 and two men in their 30s.

The circumstances that led to the accident remain unclear. Police arrived on the scene and launched an investigation.

A Magen David Adom paramedic who was the first to arrive at the scene of the accident said, “It was an accident involving two vehicles. One of the vehicles crashed into the separation fence due to the impact of the collision and was in a ditch beside the road. As soon as I arrived I saw on the roadside an unconscious 30-year-old man, without a pulse and not breathing. I tried to give him medical treatment but his injuries were very serious and he was soon pronounced dead.

“Next to him lay a man in his 30s who was unconscious with serious injuries. We gave him medical treatment involving anesthesia and he was taken to hospital. Four other victims from the second vehicle were treated at the scene by Magen David Adom paramedics who arrived at the scene before being evacuated to the hospital in light-to-moderate condition,” added the paramedic.