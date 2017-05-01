Second round of Netanyahu questioning ends

Second round of questioning of Prime Minister ends after five hours. Police say he was questioned about a second case.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s second questioning by investigators from the National Fraud Investigations Unit ended on Thursday evening, shortly after 11:00 p.m.

The latest round of questioning, which took place at the Prime Minister’s Residence, lasted for five hours.

Police said in a statement on Thursday evening that Netanyahu was questioned about a second case and that, over the last several days, an additional suspect was interrogated as well. No further details were provided.

Netanyahu was questioned for the first time for three hours this past Monday.

Following Monday evening’s questioning session, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit officially confirmed that the probe against Netanyahu has turned into an official questioning, but did not provide new details about the allegations or actions attributed to Netanyahu.

The Prime Minister dismissed the investigations during a Likud faction meeting this week, saying that his critics should hold off on celebrating his political demise since nothing would come of the investigations.

"We see and hear the festive spirit in the television studios and in the corridors of the opposition," Netanyahu said at the faction meeting.

"I want to tell them to put the festivities on hold. Do not rush. I told you and I repeat: there will be nothing because there is nothing. You continue blowing hot air balloons and we will continue to lead the State of Israel," added Netanyahu.