How important is it to make more money?

Which helps your bottom line more: Spending less or earning more?

Although budgeting is an important part of personal finance, the real key to building wealth is to make more money.

Matthew Paulson, author of The Ten Year Turnaround, discusses why you should think out of the box when deciding on a profession rather doing what seems easiest. Find out how giving charity can change the way you perceive money and help you to earn more.

Can international investors own a trust? Douglas Goldstein, CFP, director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd., explains how new legislation affects trusts and their owners.