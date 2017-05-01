

60 days to address discrimination on Temple Mount Minister of Public Security and Police Chief to respond within 60 days to petition on discrimination against Jews visiting Temple Mount. Contact Editor Shimon Cohen,

Flash 90 Discrimination on the Temple Mount The Supreme Court ordered the Minister of Public Security, Gilad Erdan, and the Jerusalem District Police commander to respond within 60 days to a petition against discriminatory practices against Jewish visitors to the Temple Mount.



In the petition, which was filed this week, the petitioners complain about police conduct on the Temple Mount, and stated that their policies discriminate against Jews even relative to tourists. Complaints include the prevention of free time at the site, walking only under surveillance of Waqf employees, police closely following any religious-looking man, a ban on eating and drinking, including from the water fountain at the site, a ban on explanatory materials and manuals, and the prevention of sitting or stopping.



Attorney Iris Edri representing the petitioners noted that "unfortunately, after various inquiries directed to the police, who failed to stop the improper discrimination and profiling, the petitioners also contacted the Minister of Public Security, but he never gave a shred of a response to the letters of the petitioners, in flagrant violation of his administrative duties according to law".



Temple activists express the hope that now "following the petition and the Supreme Court directive that requires the recipient to respond, the degrading forms of discrimination will be corrected and observant Jews will be able to reach the Temple Mount without restrictions and discriminatory bans".

















